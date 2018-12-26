Officer involved shooting reported in Clay County; coroner at scene

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Clay County in which one person has been shot, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
Investigators are at the scene at Highway 49 and Highway 90, Miller said. Several law enforcement agencies including the Arkansas State Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Rector police and Piggott police are at the scene as well as the Clay County Coroner.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
