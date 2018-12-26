Missouri officials report 9 fatalities over Christmas holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nine people died in crashes over the holiday weekend.
That is up from last year’s seven deadly crashes.
The counting period is considered from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25.
There were 294 crashes overall, 80 with injuries, six with fatalities and 106 DWIs.
The other three fatalities were the result of a two-vehicle traffic crash in Blue Springs, Mo.
Three deaths were in the Lee’s Summit area, two were in the areas of Welson Spring and St. Joseph and one death happened in each of the Springfield and Rolla areas.
Officials said no deaths from traffic crashes happened on Christmas Day in 2018.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.