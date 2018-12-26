Man charged with murder in officer’s death pleads not guilty

Roger Burdette appeared in court on Dec. 26.
By Sarah Jackson | December 26, 2018 at 9:17 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 10:31 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man charged with murder following a crash that killed a Louisville Metro Police Department detective pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Roger Burdette’s lawyer entered the not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and operating under the influence.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 east between Ninth and Third streets, just under the Belvedere in downtown Louisville on Christmas Eve.

LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht, 32, a seven-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burdette, 60, was arrested after he allegedly failed a field-sobriety test following the crash.

According to his arrest report, Burdette admitted to “taking multiple prescription drugs.”

Burdette’s bond remains at $200,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim or her family.

He was scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

