KY Secretary of State gives birth to boy

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Secretary of State has a new addition to the family.
Allison Lundergan Grimes gave birth to Crawford “Ford” Grimes at 8:17 a.m. on Dec. 26. He weighed 7 pounds and 19 inches long.
Grimes issued this statement on her Facebook page:
“We have prayed for and dreamed of this day for many years. We cannot thank enough our amazing team of doctors and nurses over these past several years. We are grateful to everyone who has offered their constant support and encouragement as it has meant more than you know.”
