6 of 15 barges recovered after vessel crashes into Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Six of the 15 barges that broke free when a vessel crashed into the Clark Memorial Bridge have been recovered.
The towing vessel Debbie Graham was pushing 15 loaded coal barges when it hit the bridge around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police shut down Clark Memorial after barge runs into bridge
On Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported nine barges were laying on the dam just above the falls and one may be capsized.
Traffic on the Ohio River has been shut down from Twelve Mile Island to McAlpine Lock and Dam.
The Clark Memorial Bridge was closed as a safety precaution following the crash. Indiana Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and it was reopened to traffic.
This is the second incident involving a barge in the past week. Last Friday, a barge struck the overlook wall in Waterfront Park.
The cause of Tuesday’s crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.