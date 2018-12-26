All lanes of EB I-24 clear after multi-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 24 are clear after being blocked at the 27 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, December 26.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire department, police department, EMS and more were on scene.
Also there is one lane traffic in the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge Work Zone at the 30mm, so traffic is restricted.
Drivers should consider using the alternate route via Exit 27 to US 62 East to KY 453 North to return to I-24 eastbound at Exit 31 until traffic clears.
Eastbound traffic is backed up to the overpass in the middle of the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange with I-69.
