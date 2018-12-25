Trump offers holiday greetings to US troops

President Donald Trump greets members of the five branches of the military via video conference on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two in Bahrain. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | December 25, 2018 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 1:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has wished U.S. troops worldwide a merry Christmas.

Speaking by video conference to members of all five service branches on Christmas morning, Trump said, "I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we're holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers."

The president was spending a rare Christmas in Washington because of a stalemate with Congress over government funding that has left several departments and agencies shuttered, affecting some 800,000 federal employees.

Trump usually spends Christmas at his Florida estate. He scrapped travel plans because of the shutdown.

He told reporters, "I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family."

President Donald Trump answers questions from the media after speaking with members of the military by video conference on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone sharing updates to track Santa's movements from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Christmas Eve service at the National Cathedral, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Christmas Eve service at the National Cathedral, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump each speak on the phone sharing updates to track Santa's movements from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a Christmas Eve service at the National Cathedral, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Christmas Eve service at the National Cathedral, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
