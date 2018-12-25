Local charity brings Christmas to Heartland kids in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Student Santas charity has made it possible for hundreds of kids in the Heartland to get a visit from Santa this Christmas.
Rodriguez and her family are just some of people who received a warm meal and presents at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
"I felt so excited. I wanted to go straight to the present and get one,” said Emily Rodriguez.
This is the 13th year Student Santas brought Christmas to the community. Local schools gave out tickets to families who needed a little extra help with the holiday.
"My boys were really little. I watched them on Christmas morning running into our living room. And I was so upset of the thought of other children at that moment not having something under the tree,” said Student Santas’ Founder, Jennifer Icaza-Gast.
For Icaza-Gast, giving back to others is the true meaning of the season.
"You know a lot of these kids, even the ones here today came up, they found me and told me thank you, and they said we’re so happy you made our Christmas,” said Icaza-Gast.
The event didn’t just impact these children.
“I wanted my family and my kids to see that you know while we are behind closed doors opening our own gifts spending our own time with families, that there’s a lot that struggle, that can’t provide dinner and presents for their kids. So, I think it’s important for us to be a part of this,” said a volunteer.
”I got a bunch of presents today, and I want to make these kids feel happy and special just like I did,” said Kendall Burger,” Student Santas’ volunteer.
"I feel like we’re so blessed, so it’s just such a blessing to see all the kids happy, see them see Santa Clause and get gifts and just see everybody just come together for this,” said Jodie Brunke, Student Santas’ volunteer.
