Heartland musician and songwriter Jimmy Work, dies at 94

DUKEDOM, TN (KFVS) - Musician and songwriter Jimmy Work of Dukedom, Tennessee, has died at the age of 94.
Work passed away on Dec. 22. at his home.
A member of the Baptist faith, Work served with the U.S. Army in World War II. Work’s music was covered by various artist including Hank Williams (Tennessee Border) and Moe Bandy (That’s What Makes A Jukebox Play).
Work retired as a millwright for the former Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Union City, TN. He had lived in Detroit, MI and in California before moving back to Dukedom, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Coltharp Work, married Oct. 4, 1941, two daughters; Brenda Beutler and Debbie Marrall of Dukedom, TN, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
