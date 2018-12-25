Halloween on Christmas: Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele releases terrifying trailer for ‘Us’

(CNN) - Academy Award winner Jordan Peele has a new story he’s hoping will scare us.
The writer-director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas.
The film "Us” stars Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke of “Black Panther.”
In it, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.
When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil doppelgangers haunting them.
"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."
It is slated to hit theaters in March.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.