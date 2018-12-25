First Alert: Cloudy Christmas; highs in 40s-50s

(KFVS) - Merry Christmas!
We will see more clouds than sun today with a slight chance of a sprinkle during the morning hours.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says it will be mild for this time of the year with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. By the end of the afternoon we may see a few more breaks in the clouds. This trend will continue into the evening hours.
After midnight clouds, will begin to increase across the area once again. Lows overnight will dip into the middle 30s.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers possible, especially late. Highs will reach the lower 50s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.