Detective killed in ‘catastrophic’ crash identified; city employee charged with DUI, murder

Former officer and current Metro Council president David James expressed his sympathies Monday evening, saying in a statement, "We, on the Metro Council, are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our LMPD Family. This officer went to work today to once again patrol our streets and died doing an officer’s sworn duty, protecting our great city. This is especially difficult for all the men and women of the LMPD since it is happening during the holidays. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and coworkers. Instances such as this should remind us all of the dangers our officers face in the line of duty. We should say a special prayer for all who keep us safe during this holiday season.”