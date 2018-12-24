What you need to know Dec. 24

(KFVS) - Good Christmas Eve morning, it is Monday, Dec. 24.
Brian Alworth says it will be a tranquil and cold Christmas Eve morning with lows in the 20s.
Skies look mainly dry during the day tomorrow, with light south winds helping highs reach near 50.
Clouds will be increasing again by tomorrow evening however as moisture increases ahead of another weak weather system.
It looks like we’ll be cool but dry tomorrow evening with temps in the 30s. A little light precipitation is possible after midnight and into the first part of the day Tuesday.
The next significant weather system is still due on Thursday.
- Notre Dame students showed their support to the community and gave back to those in need.
- Cape Girardeau Fire Fighters were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
- The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting death.
- Three people are dead after an apparent shooting in Livingston County, Kentucky.
Check NORAD’s Santa tracker here.
A New York man returned a purse containing $10,000 that he found on the subway.
