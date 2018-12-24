A taste of home: Syrian TV-chef opens restaurant in Berlin

Jazmati hopes her restaurant will become a hotspot for newly arrived Syrians, as well as any other people curious to taste traditional Syrian dishes. On the weekends, Syrian musicians play small concerts in a corner of the restaurant while guests tuck in to the dishes that are priced at around 12 euros. The walls are covered with pictures of famous Syrians, such as the late poet Nizar Qabbani and Moustapha Akkad, best known for producing Halloween horror films.