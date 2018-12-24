Heartland restaurants and stores packed with last minute shoppers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you were out on Christmas Eve in Cape Girardeau, you weren’t the only one as stores and restaurants were packed with last minute shoppers.
While many rush into stores getting those last minute Christmas gifts, restaurants were also packed as well.
We talked with the owner of Honey Baked Ham in Cape Girardeau as they had a steady line of customers in and out of their store.
“We have pre-orders and people call in weeks in advance to come pick up their ham for today,” Cape Giraradeau Honey Baked Ham Co-owner Kayleen Shaw said. “So we have lots of pre-orders and lots of walk-ins.”
Shaw said they usually pick up a lot of business around certain holidays including Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, she said this time of year is their busiest time.
"From Thanksgiving, all the way to Christmas, we have customers coming in getting their hams and their turkeys and all their sides to make their holiday meal really special," Shaw stated.
She also said it's nice to see that they keep getting the same customers keep coming back and state that Honey Baked Ham has become a staple for their family gatherings.
"We love our product and we know we sell a good product," Shaw added. "We have customers come in year after year telling us that their family is expecting a honey baked ham and they just can't live without it anymore."
Shaw said she is thankful for the hard working and happy staff that they have, as well as, the customers they have served and got to know over the years.
“We love developing relationships within our community and it’s nice to hear their stories when they come in with their plans,” Shaw said. “We had a customer just come in not too long ago and she said, ‘You guys are just so cheerful’. I said, ‘What’s to be upset about? It’s a great day.’ So we are just so excited.”
