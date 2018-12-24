Overnight fire severely damages home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri left a home damaged early Monday morning on Dec. 24.
According to officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they were called out around 12:10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Good Hope.
Officials believe the fire was accidentally started.
Crews were still on scene as of 4 a.m. and are actively investigating.
People were inside when the fire began but no injuries have been reported, officials said.
Jackson, Scott City and East County Fire Departments assisted on scene and covering the department for Cape Girardeau fire crews.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.