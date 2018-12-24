Notre Dame students give to those in need for Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Notre Dame students wanted to show their support to the community and give back to those in need in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, December 23.
Recently, students with the Notre Dame organization called Athletes Give Back decided to adopt a couple of families as part of the Student Santas program.
Six students, along with their AGB program director Kirk Boeller and other family and friends, pulled their money together and go out and buy presents for two families in Cape Girardeau.
Six students bagged up over a dozen presents for each family and delivered them to the homes.
“You never know when you’re going to need help,” Notre Dame senior Andrew Halter said. “Maybe if you give now, you can get some good karma and people would then want to help you.”
One home had several children in it that welcomed the students with excitement and joy.
Notre Dame senior Julia Williams said it was nice to see the kids smiling and she felt welcome in their home.
“It’s just what Christmas is all about,” she said. “In a small city like Cape Girardeau, just putting a little bit of kindness out there is really special. Even making a small little change in somebody’s life can really make a huge difference.”
Student Santas Founder Jennifer Icaza-Gast said these are just two of the families they are helping this year through the program. She said it was nice to see high school students get involved in helping in their community.
"I am thrilled they wanted to participate in this and hope they do this every year," Icaza-Gast said.
Student Santas plans to help thousands of children this year. They will have their Christmas feast and gifts for the children at noon at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau on Christmas Day.
