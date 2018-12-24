Last minute Christmas shoppers grab the essentials

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The countdown to Christmas is nearly over and more and more stores will soon be closing for the holidays.
That means last minute shoppers are grabbing some essentials to add to their celebrations, whether its candy, stocking stuffers, decorations or extra gifts.
Justin Cain and his son Zander came to Menards to stock up batteries, so they have enough for new electronics.
"It's this last minute, - oh shoot - we need to run to the store and get batteries. Well tomorrow you can't have that oh shoot moment,” said Justin Cain. “Christmas day everything is going to be closed so you have to get them early."
"I will feel really great so I can just go to my room, put these in my toy that I want to play with and just go on,” said Zander Cain.
If you still have some holiday shopping to do your options are dwindling.
Most stores will be closing at 6 p.m.
But a few of like target and Walmart are open late.
