KYTC responding to freezing fog, black ice on bridges, overpasses

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responding to several reports from people about freezing fog and black ice on bridges and overpasses.
According to officials in Livingston and Lyon County the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked.
There is a crash on Cumberland River Bridge at the 33 mile marker officials said.
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 at Mayfield had received reports of spin-outs and crashes along the same roadway between the 30 and 50 mile markers.
Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution, particularly on bridges and overpasses.
Trucks are out spreading salt on bridges and overpasses at this time according to officials.
Officials said conditions should improve fairly quickly as the sun rises.
