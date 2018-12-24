Frosty start today then tracking light Christmas rain

Happy Christmas Eve! It is a cold, frost start to the day. We are tracking a little patchy fog this morning, and with temperatures below freezing, some black ice is possible. Lots of sunshine expected through much of the day today. That will help temperatures climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase from the west and push east through the afternoon and evening hours. Christmas looks mainly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Thursday will bring the most widespread rain to the area. Windy conditions expected Thursday with a chance of isolated storms, some could be strong to severe.