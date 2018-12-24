Doctors, rescuers work in tsunami-struck Indonesian areas

A man inspects the damage suffered by a building following a tsunami in Anyar, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. An eruption of one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands is believed to have triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of people in Indonesia during a busy holiday weekend. The waves smashed onto beaches at night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. (AP Photo)