Clouds increase this afternoon and bring rain showers by Christmas

Happy Christmas Eve! Lots of sunshine expected through much of the early afternoon, cloud will increase quickly from west to east by the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Christmas looks mainly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Thursday will bring the most widespread rain to the area. Windy conditions expected Thursday with a chance of isolated storms, some could be strong to severe.
