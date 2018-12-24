California's Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Kevin Cooper. California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered new DNA tests that a condemned inmate says could clear him in a 35-year-old quadruple murder case, which has drawn national attention. On Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, Brown ordered new testing on four pieces of evidence that Cooper and his attorneys say will show he was framed for the 1983 Chino Hills hatchet and knife killings of four people. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File) (AP)