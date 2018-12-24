Benton, IL man arrested on with felony grooming, child pornography charges

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - Officials in Franklin County, Illinois said a man has been arrested on several charges including child pornography.
Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Quinton C. Wilson on Dec. 22 at his home.
He has been charged with grooming, a class four felony and child pornography, a class one felony
According to officials detectives served a search warrant at Wilson’s residence and are continuing to investigate.
Wilson is being held at the Franklin County jail with a $100,000 bail.
