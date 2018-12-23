Santa visits NICU babies in MO

COLUMBIA, MO (CBS) - Santa left the North Pole a little early this year to make a special Christmas visit.
He stopped by University of Missouri Health Care’s Children’s Hospital, bringing some Christmas cheer to the tiniest patients.
Kris Kringle posed for pictures with babies staying in the neonatal intensive care unit.
MU Health Care nurses made headbands, hats, and blankets so the infants would look their festive best during the holiday photoshoot.
“We love Christmas, we love babies. We just want to bring a little cheer to the parents that can’t take their babies to the mall and see Santa and kinda can’t do those holiday things while they’re in the NICU.”
After spending some time with the babies, Santa also made sure to visit with the infants’ older siblings.
To see all the holiday baby photos, visit MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 CBS. All rights reserved.