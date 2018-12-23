Sabres broadcaster 'doing well' after being hospitalized

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2011, file photo, Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame Class of 2012 inductee Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd with fellow inductee Dale Hawerchuk before an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y. Sabres broadcaster Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File) (David Duprey)