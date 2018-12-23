Luck keeps Colts in playoff hunt with 28-27 win over Giants

When they said yes, Luck swung the ball out to a wide-open Rogers, who turned up the field and scooted into the end zone untouched for Indy's eight win in nine games. The Colts (9-6) won their last six home games after starting 0-2 and now, after starting 1-5, could even win the AFC South if Houston loses next week's regular-season finale. They could also earn a wild card by beating Tennessee if Baltimore loses.