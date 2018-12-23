First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak weather system is moving into the region this morning with some clouds and a chance of some light precipitation between about 6 am and noon. Patchy light rain (maybe a few hundredths) is expected to develop from the Bootheel east into parts of NW Tennessee and W Kentucky….though the latest models runs have trended slightly south and east with this light rain shield…so most of this will likely stay in our far southeastern counties from around Union City to Murray. Northern counties may get some passing flurries or a brief snow shower, but not enough to create any serious travel issues. The middle of the Heartland will simply have a cloudy, chilly morning followed by a mostly sunny and cool afternoon as this system pushes off to the east….and tonight will be mainly clear, cold and frosty.