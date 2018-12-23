First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Things have cleared out this evening and it looks like we’ll have about 24 hours of peaceful weather. With clear skies and calm winds overnight….heavy frost is possible and there could even be some fog later tonight….especially in those areas that got a little extra moisture this morning. Otherwise it will be a tranquil and cold Christmas Eve mornin with lows in the 20s. Skies look to remain dry during the day tomorrow, with light south winds helping highs reach near 50. Clouds will be increasing again by tomorrow evening however…as moisture increases ahead of another weak weather system. It looks like we’ll be cool but dry tomorrow evening….with clouds keeping temps stable in the 30s. A little light precip is possible after midnight and into the first part of the day Tuesday. Right now this looks to be just light rain or even drizzle…with the closest threat of any winter precip staying mainly north of St. Louis in northern sections of Illinois and Indiana. Even in our area rain chances don’t look very high, and if we do get rainfall it looks to be patchy and light…and is most likely Christmas morning. The afternoon looks cool and dry…though clouds may hang around through the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday as well.