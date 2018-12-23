Downtown Cape Girardeau see bigger sales before Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri sees bigger sales before Christmas
Small businesses in Downtown Cape Girardeau are cashing on the week before the big holiday.
Old Town Cape’s Marla Mills said there are many retailers that have been very busy lately.
We spoke with several shop owners downtown. One of them being a new business to the Downtown area called Fandom Corner. Fandom Corner owner Thor Welker said they have had a major uptick in business lately.
“Easily doubled since we’ve been here lately,” Welker said. “When we first opened, we had that initial rush of people coming in and checking us out. Then it kind of plateaued out, get the regular customers in then and build that customer base. But we have definitely seen at least a doubled increase throughout the week.”
Welker said they are drawing in people that want those personal gifts there that they can only find at a specialty store.
“With us being a specialty shop and having that comic-con type feel, they are looking for that specific item,” Welker said. “We are able to provide something that maybe those big box retailers aren’t able to provide.”
We also talked with Board & Brush Instructor Nicole Poe who said they have had customers fill classes every night this past week creating their presents.
“All of our classes have been really full this week,” Poe said. “People are coming in and making Christmas signs and they’re making gifts for different people. I guess it’s just the time for family to come in and spend time together.”
Both Welker and Poe said it’s important that people spend their money downtown at the small businesses which in turn will help out their neighboring businesses.
“There are so many awesome businesses down here that people don’t know exist,” Poe added. “Like I didn’t know Board & Brush existed before I came here one time because I won a contest. Then, since I’ve been working downtown the last few months, I’ve been to so many businesses. I’ve gone to all the antique shops, I’ve been to one of the art studios, and there’s just so much down here to do and people don’t realize it’s here.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.