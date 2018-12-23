Death investigation underway in Pemiscot County, MO

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting death on Saturday, Dec. 22.
According to the Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall, David Gist, 49, of Steele, Mo., was pronounced dead at a home on County Road 217.
According to the home owner, she shot Gist in self defense.
The investigation is ongoing. More to follow as the investigation progresses, one female has been interviewed and no arrested have been made.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.