Sheriff: Cardwell, MO man charged with murder in mother’s death

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - One person is in custody and charged with murder after a homicide investigation in Cardwell, Missouri.
According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Trevor John Huber, 36, of Cardwell, Mo., was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his mother Charlotte Sue Wilson.
The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:18 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21. A deputy and an officer were dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street in Cardwell, Mo.
During the call, Huber told officer that his mother was okay, but they later found the victim.
Huber was taken to the Dunklin County Jail and later charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action without bond.
Huber is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 27.
An autopsy has been scheduled by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell for Sunday, Dec. 23.
The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office, The Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Cardwell Police Department.
