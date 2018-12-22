Pilot walks away after emergency after emergency landing in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Authorities responded to the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport for an aircraft having mechanical problems on Saturday, Dec. 22.
The aircraft's landing gear was not lowering. Mt. Vernon Police, Mt. Vernon Fire crews, Jefferson Fire Protection personnel and Littons Ambulance Service responded to the airfield for the emergency incident.
Airport personnel also were on scene and worked with the pilot and command personnel in assisting with the pilot.
Shortly after noon, the pilot landed the plane at the airfield rather smoothly and walked away with no injuries.
Authorities say the pilot did an excellent job landing the plane.
