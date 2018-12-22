Murray State comes close, but falls to Auburn 93-88

Murray State comes close, but falls to Auburn 93-88
By Kyle Hinton | December 22, 2018 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:57 PM

(KFVS) - The Racers traveled to Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers.

Murray’s Ja Morant shot for 25 points,going 10-11 from the line and 8 rebounds.

Shaq Buchanan had 21 points, going 8-14 from the field and and 4-7 from behind the line.

Tigers Samir Doughty shot for 20 points going 6-7 from the field and 2-3 from behind the line.

Tigers Chuma Okeke and Austin Wiley each shot for 17 in the effort.

Murray State came close, but The Tigers hold on for a 93-88 win.

