Murray State comes close, but falls to Auburn 93-88

(KFVS) - The Racers traveled to Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers.
Murray’s Ja Morant shot for 25 points,going 10-11 from the line and 8 rebounds.
Shaq Buchanan had 21 points, going 8-14 from the field and and 4-7 from behind the line.
Tigers Samir Doughty shot for 20 points going 6-7 from the field and 2-3 from behind the line.
Tigers Chuma Okeke and Austin Wiley each shot for 17 in the effort.
Murray State came close, but The Tigers hold on for a 93-88 win.
