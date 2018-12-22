Moderate damage in Cape Girardeau, MO house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Fire Fighters were called to a house fire at 611 S. Ellis at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Fire crews managed to get the fire out in the home which caused moderate damage.
Fire Captain Shawn Morris said the fire started on the first floor of the home. Water, smoke and fire damage affected multiple rooms in the home.
We talked with the owner of the home, who was there with her son and other helpers, that were sifting through the rooms to salvage what they could.
The owner said that a lot in her house was damaged.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Morris said the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.