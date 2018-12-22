John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Baltimore. Harbaugh will return to coach the Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019. Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass)