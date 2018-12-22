First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a raw Friday a bit quieter pattern as we go through the weekend….although a weak weather system may bring an isolated rain or snow shower Sunday. For today a bit of high cloudiness will be moving through but overall a mostly sunny and pleasant day after a frosty start. Afternoon highs look to range from the upper 40s northeast to the mid 50s south and west. Quiet and chilly tonight with some passing clouds…and then on Sunday morning a weak cold front moves through with some clouds and a slight chance of a brief rain or snow shower…though the chance of any measureable precip looks pretty low. Overall a bit cooler on Sunday as well.
The pattern for the upcoming holiday week is looking mild overall….with a couple of weather systems that could give us precipitation. The first will be on Christmas Day…which is trending a bit wetter with time. Latest data showing a pretty good chance of rain showers on Tuesday…maybe even mixed with some wet snow in northern counties in the morning if it starts early enough. Even if we get some snow mixed in, it will likely not stick because temps will be above freezing. With the clouds and rain around, Christmas Day is looking rather chilly and damp. On Wednesday we dry out and warm up…but on Thursday a strong upper trough moves in from the west with windy, mild and potentially stormy weather. Showers and storms look likely on Thursday…..and we’ll have to watch for a threat of heavy rains and strong storms as well.
