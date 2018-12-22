First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The pattern for the upcoming holiday week is looking mild overall….with a couple of weather systems that could give us precipitation. The first will be on Christmas Day…which is trending a bit wetter with time. Latest data showing a pretty good chance of rain showers on Tuesday…maybe even mixed with some wet snow in northern counties in the morning if it starts early enough. Even if we get some snow mixed in, it will likely not stick because temps will be above freezing. With the clouds and rain around, Christmas Day is looking rather chilly and damp. On Wednesday we dry out and warm up…but on Thursday a strong upper trough moves in from the west with windy, mild and potentially stormy weather. Showers and storms look likely on Thursday…..and we’ll have to watch for a threat of heavy rains and strong storms as well.