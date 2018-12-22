First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A couple of weak weather systems will move through the area over the next few days….followed by a stronger system about Thursday. In the near-term a fast-moving disturbance and cold front will push through late tonight thru about noon Sunday. This is actually looking a bit stronger and wetter than it did just this morning, especially for our southeastern counties. Clouds will begin to develop after midnight…and there could even be some light rain before dawn in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee. Rain chances look to peak about mid-morning over the Bootheel, NW TN and W KY….before pushing east by noon. One complication is the fact that air temps and dew points will be just low enough that a bit of snow or sleet could mix in with this rainfall…especially along the northern edge of the precip shield. It should not accumulate….but could make for a messy couple of hours in parts of SE MO and W KY. By afternoon the system will be long gone and skies should be clearing west to east.