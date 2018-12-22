1 charged after stolen vehicle found in Dexter, MO

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a report of a stolen vehicle in Stoddard County, Missouri.
On December 18, officers with the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety got a report of a stolen vehicle within the city limits of Bloomfield, Missouri.
The next day the vehicle was found abandoned just west of Bloomfield.
Bloomfield DPS along with the lead investigator of the Stoddard County Prosecutors Office questioned several witnesses.
One suspect was identified.
A probable cause affidavit was filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Terry Kenneth Ray Gale.
On Dec. 19, officers with Bloomfield DPS, the Stoddard County Prosecutors lead investigator, the Dexter Police Department, and the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responded to several addresses in Dexter and the rural area around the city.
Gale was found and taken into custody without incident.
He was booked in the Stoddard County Jail on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.
The investigation continues, with more charges pending.
