Carbondale has tentative plans to open an emergency warming center

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A number of agencies have tentative plans to open an emergency warming center to supplement Carbondale’s existing homeless shelter system.
That includes representatives from the City of Carbondale, Carbondale Interfaith Council, Carbondale Public Library, Good Samaritan House, Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Jackson County Health Department, Centerstone, SIU Clinical Center and the Sparrow Coalition.
This working group is seeking donations of $7,500 to launch the center by early January and a total of $50,000 to sustain the center through this and the 2019 winter season.
The Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries Patty Mullen says like unlike other warming centers in the area this one will be open during the night and will give people a safe place to sleep.
She said that their ministry helps shelter to around 350 people and spoke about why the warming center is needed.
“When you have places like warming centers you are going to have someplace that the population can overflow to,” she said. “You are going to keep people out of the emergency rooms. You are going to keep people from dying, from being out in the elements.”
