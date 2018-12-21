What you need to know Dec. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Dec. 21.
It is a cold, wet and windy morning.
Brian Alworth says rain will gradually tapering off, but there could some wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain or flurries. No accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will remain a bit above freezing.
Highs today will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, but gusty winds will make for uncomfortable wind chill values for much of the day.
Clouds will gradually clear out by afternoon or evening.
Overnight the winds will die down.
Heavy frost by daybreak Saturday is likely.
The rest of the weekend will be dry and seasonably cool.
There is chance of rain showers by Christmas Day afternoon with highs near 50.
- Congress has until midnight tonight to pass a spending package that President Trump approves. If not, a partial government shutdown will go into effect.
- Cape Girardeau police are investigating a stabbing. One person was wounded.
- Defense Secretary James Mattis is stepping down after the new year.
- Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays in what AAA said will be a record-breaking holiday rush.
- After 39 years with KFVS12, Jim Burns, anchor of The Breakfast Show, is retiring today.
- After three days, a GoFundMe for President Trump’s border wall has raised more than $10 million.
- A man dies trying to save his girlfriend’s daughter from a house fire.
- The winter solstice, a full moon, and a meteor shower will create a winter trifecta Friday and Saturday.
