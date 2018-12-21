Watching for several rain chances in the coming days

Clouds will continue to slowly clear through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s. Sunshine returns for everyone through the day on Saturday. Highs will be mild again near 50s. A little disturbance will slip in Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be very minor, with a slight chance for a few scattered light showers. Another disturbance will bring more light showers to the area on Christmas day. Better widespread rainfall will take over Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday could even bring some thunderstorms to the area.