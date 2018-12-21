US aircraft carrier enters Persian Gulf after long absence

A member of the flight crew of the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier watches the rotors spin on an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The U.S. aircraft carrier sailed into the Persian Gulf on Friday, becoming the first since America's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and breaking the longest carrier absence in the volatile region since at least the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) (AP)