Traffic stop leads to drug, weapon arrest

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A traffic stop in Sikeston, Missouri leads to the arrest of a Cairo, Illinois man.
On Wednesday, Dec. 19, a K-9 officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) made a traffic stop near Wakefield and Vernon street.
According to Sikeston DPS, marijuana, methamphetamine, items linked with the sale of illegal drugs, and a loaded 9mm handgun were discovered during a search of the vehicle.
The K-9 officer reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana when he contacted the driver.
The driver of the vehicle, Leslie Williams, 22 of Cairo, was arrested. His bond is set at $10,000.
Williams faces the following charges: distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon while in possession of controlled substance and possession of a prescription narcotic.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.