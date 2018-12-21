Suspected drug dealer arrested in Sikeston, MO

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Narcotic detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man on drug and weapon charges.
Victwom Riley, 22 of Sikeston was arrested at a home on the 400 block of Lee St. on Monday, Dec. 17.
According to DPS detectives it was believed that marijuana was being sold from the home on Lee St.
Surveillance of the home was set up and DPS detectives say they performed what is called a “walk and talk”.
Riley reportedly talked with the detectives and let them search the home.
During the search, DPS detectives say they found marijuana, items related to the sale of marijuana, a loaded handgun and cash from alleged illegal drug sales.
Riley has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
