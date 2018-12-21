Stoddard Co. farmer feels secure again thanks to new Farm Bill

ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) - President Trump signed the Farm Bill into law on Thursday Dec. 20 and said we have to take care of our farmers and ranchers.
With the previous bill expiring back in September, many waited anxiously for this afternoon’s signing.
Clint Stephens, a Stoddard County farmer, said he’s been waiting for months to feel secure again.
"It's a good feeling to have it done and over with, and it was done in like I said in a bipartisan way, passed very significantly. And, it was an early Christmas present,” said Stephens.
As a third-generation farmer, Stephens grows corn, soybeans, wheat, and rice.
He said the part of the bill that’s most important to him deals with insurance, because if a loss happens, it’ll protect farmers.
According to Stephens, the President’s signing happened in good timing based on his needs right now.
"This time of year we go to our lenders and talk with them about baring for the next crop year, and a lot of lenders are requiring that now that the farmers have that purchase to protect also,” said Stephens.
