Purse missing from car parked at Melania’s Magical Playland, card used at businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are on the lookout for someone who took and is using a credit or debit card from someone’s purse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The person took the card from a lady’s car parked at Melania’s Magical Playland on Wednesday afternoon, December 19, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police Department,.
The lady was at the playground on Wednesday swinging kids on the equipment.
The lady noticed someone had pulled up to her car and changed positions and she felt odd about it - so she decided to leave.
When she got to her car, the lady saw the other car had left, and someone had gone through her vehicle and her purse was stolen.
Police obtained photos of a car and two male suspects that Sgt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police says used credit/debit cards fraudulently at several Cape businesses near Independence and Kingshighway.
Schmidt says they cannot confirm the two suspects stole the purse from Cortney Proffer's car Wednesday evening at Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau.
Schimdt can confirm that they used Proffer's stolen cards to purchase thousands of dollars of merchandise in several stores the same evening of Dec. 19.
The car they are looking for is a silver or blue newer model Honda or Mazda.
The investigation is ongoing.
