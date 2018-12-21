Pickleball tourney for fight against brain cancer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The sport of pickleball has really taken off in the Heartland.
Next month in Cape Girardeau, Mo., there will be a tournament aimed at adding to the popularity of the sport for a very important cause.
The upcoming event is called the SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament with all proceeds going towards the Curtis L. Brown Glioblastoma Fund in the fight against brain cancer.
Curt Brown was diagnosed with this terrible disease about eight months ago and is still going strong on the pickleball court preparing for the tournament.
So far participation looks strong with close to 200 players already registered and hopefully more to come.
The registration deadline for the tournament will is Jan. 12.
The event will take place January 19 and 20 at the Cape Sportsplex.
