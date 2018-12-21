Pick your profession day at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Students at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau had a different kind of “fun day” before they go on Christmas break.
They had a Student Professional Development Day. The students got to pick what topics they want to learn.
Dancing, basketball, baking, and even coding were chosen, among others.
Principal Leigh Ragsdale says this fave the students an opportunity to learn about something that could end up being their passion in the years to come..
At the stand-up comedy section many tried their hand at telling jokes.
“What is the smartest animal in the world? A snake, because you can’t pull its leg”.
Principal Ragsdale says the teachers enjoyed the day just as much as the students.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.