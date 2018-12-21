Paducah man arrested for attempted burglary

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing burgary charges after knocking on people’s doors and walking through yards in Lone Oak.
It happened in the South Concord Ave. area. The man claimed he was a handyman looking for work.
On Dec. 21, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:30 about a suspicious person.
While deputies searched for this man, Paducah E911 received another call.
The second caller saw the same man knocking on their door and he left the yard when he saw the caller. The caller was able to follow the man as he went down the street.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Justin Endicott.
Deputies learned that Endicott had turned the knobs on area doors after he knocked on them and no one came to the door. Endicott told detectives that he was working and lived in the area. Detectives determined that he was not looking for work and did not live where he said he did.
Endicott was arrested for a parole violation and also charged with attempted burglary and disorderly conduct.
